1-min read

Pak Commissions Karachi's Biggest Ever Warship, Says 'Maritime Activity to Increase With CPEC'

The ship, named PNS Moawin, can provide overseas support during any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2018, 10:15 PM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Karachi: Pakistan Navy on Tuesday commissioned an indigenously built 17,000-tonne fleet tanker - the biggest warship ever constructed at Karachi Shipyard - to its fleet, strengthening the country's maritime defence.

The ship named PNS Moawin was commissioned at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard during a ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Dawn newspaper reported.

The ship is "capable of performing a variety of maritime operations including the provision of logistic support to other ships at sea by transferring fuel and other important military cargo," the paper said, quoting a statement issued by the navy's media wing.

"PNS Moawin can transport two helicopters," it said, adding that the ship can also provide overseas support during any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. President Alvi said the development of the maritime sector will enhance the country's exports, generate employment and increase foreign exchange.

"With the realisation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the maritime trade and activity off our coast will increase manifold which calls for a strong navy to provide security and seaward defence," he added.
