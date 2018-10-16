English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pak Commissions Karachi's Biggest Ever Warship, Says 'Maritime Activity to Increase With CPEC'
The ship, named PNS Moawin, can provide overseas support during any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Karachi: Pakistan Navy on Tuesday commissioned an indigenously built 17,000-tonne fleet tanker - the biggest warship ever constructed at Karachi Shipyard - to its fleet, strengthening the country's maritime defence.
The ship named PNS Moawin was commissioned at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard during a ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Dawn newspaper reported.
The ship is "capable of performing a variety of maritime operations including the provision of logistic support to other ships at sea by transferring fuel and other important military cargo," the paper said, quoting a statement issued by the navy's media wing.
"PNS Moawin can transport two helicopters," it said, adding that the ship can also provide overseas support during any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. President Alvi said the development of the maritime sector will enhance the country's exports, generate employment and increase foreign exchange.
"With the realisation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the maritime trade and activity off our coast will increase manifold which calls for a strong navy to provide security and seaward defence," he added.
The ship named PNS Moawin was commissioned at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard during a ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Dawn newspaper reported.
The ship is "capable of performing a variety of maritime operations including the provision of logistic support to other ships at sea by transferring fuel and other important military cargo," the paper said, quoting a statement issued by the navy's media wing.
"PNS Moawin can transport two helicopters," it said, adding that the ship can also provide overseas support during any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. President Alvi said the development of the maritime sector will enhance the country's exports, generate employment and increase foreign exchange.
"With the realisation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the maritime trade and activity off our coast will increase manifold which calls for a strong navy to provide security and seaward defence," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Last Weekend was the Worst for Bollywood Releases in a Long Time
- 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Taught Me a Very Skewed Idea of Beauty
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...