CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » World » Pakistan Navy Conducts Trilateral Maritime Drills with US, Germany in Arabian Sea
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Navy Conducts Trilateral Maritime Drills with US, Germany in Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy frigate PNS Alamgir (F 260), German Navy frigate FGS Bayern (F 217), and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) sail in formation during a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Arabian Sea. (Image: US Central Command/Twitter)

The Pakistan Navy frigate PNS Alamgir (F 260), German Navy frigate FGS Bayern (F 217), and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) sail in formation during a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Arabian Sea. (Image: US Central Command/Twitter)

Before the trilateral exercise, Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR participated in a separate exercise with a US Navy ship.

The Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday that it participated in a trilateral maritime exercise with the US and Germany in north Arabian Sea, aimed at enhancing interoperability, mutual learning and experience sharing among participating navies. "Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR participated in a trilateral maritime exercise with American ship USS SHILOH and German Navy ship FGS BAYERN in the North Arabian Sea," it said in a statement.

It said that before this trilateral exercise, PNS ALAMGIR participated in a separate exercise with a US Navy ship. The exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability, mutual learning and experience sharing among participating navies and the exercise proved to be mutually rewarding in strengthening navy to navy relations, it said.

Pakistan Navy has always remained committed to maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, according to the statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 08, 2021, 23:24 IST