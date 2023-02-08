CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#KiaraSidharthWedding#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » World » Pakistan Navy Says it Will Host 50 Nations in Maritime Exercises
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Navy Says it Will Host 50 Nations in Maritime Exercises

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 19:01 IST

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistan’s navy said it will host 50 countries at maritime exercises from Feb. 10-14.(Reuters/Representational pic)

Pakistan’s navy said it will host 50 countries at maritime exercises from Feb. 10-14.(Reuters/Representational pic)

For the first time, navies from 52 countries have confirmed to partic­ipate in the exercise in Pakistan

Pakistan’s navy said on Wednesday it will host 50 countries at maritime exercises involving ships, aircraft and special operation forces from Feb. 10-14.

Top naval of­ficials, in a briefing on Tuesday, said that for the first time navies from 52 countries have confirmed to partic­ipate in the exercise, according to a report in The Nation.

“Naval chiefs from many countries would also be arriving in Karachi to attend such biggest exercise,” officials reportedly said.

However, according to Times Now, only seven countries of the 110 nations invited have bothered to send ships or submarines.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. pakistan
  2. Pakistan Navy
first published:February 08, 2023, 18:59 IST
last updated:February 08, 2023, 19:01 IST
Read More