Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Pakistan Objects to Mention in 'One-sided, Selective' Indo-US Joint Statement

Pakistan's Foreign Office said concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to the country in the joint statement were conveyed to the US through diplomatic channels.

News18.com

Updated:December 21, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan Objects to Mention in 'One-sided, Selective' Indo-US Joint Statement
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image : AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday took strong exception to the references towards it in the Indo-US joint statement issued after the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue in Washington.

The second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were held in Washington on Wednesday.

As per the joint press conference issued by the two countries, cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan also featured during the talks.

Singh said India shared its assessments of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Ocean region in general. "We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace," he said.

Pompeo also spoke about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that the anti-Pakistan assertions made by Indian ministers of defence and external affairs during the joint press availability are “equally reprehensible”. “We also take exception to the selective and one-sided nature of the joint statement,” it said.

The FO said Pakistan’s concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the US-India joint statement were conveyed to the US through diplomatic channels.

The FO said India’s decision to scrap sections of Article 370 to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia.

India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories. Pakistan urged the international community to recognise Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram