Pakistan Objects to Mention in 'One-sided, Selective' Indo-US Joint Statement
Pakistan's Foreign Office said concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to the country in the joint statement were conveyed to the US through diplomatic channels.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image : AP)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday took strong exception to the references towards it in the Indo-US joint statement issued after the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue in Washington.
The second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were held in Washington on Wednesday.
As per the joint press conference issued by the two countries, cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan also featured during the talks.
Singh said India shared its assessments of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Ocean region in general. "We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace," he said.
Pompeo also spoke about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.
Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that the anti-Pakistan assertions made by Indian ministers of defence and external affairs during the joint press availability are “equally reprehensible”. “We also take exception to the selective and one-sided nature of the joint statement,” it said.
The FO said Pakistan’s concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the US-India joint statement were conveyed to the US through diplomatic channels.
The FO said India’s decision to scrap sections of Article 370 to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia.
India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories. Pakistan urged the international community to recognise Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.
