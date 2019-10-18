Pakistan Observes 'Kashmir Day'; Imran Khan Criticises India for Restrictions in Valley
After India's decision to scrap Article 370 on August 5, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner from the country.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image : AP)
Islamabad: As Pakistan observed 'Kashmir Day' on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched another diatribe against India for revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for its decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the state into two union territories.
After India's decision on August 5, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner from the country.
Rejecting Pakistan's reaction, India has categorically told the international community that its move on Kashmir is an internal matter. India maintains Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan and no third party has any role in it.
In recent months, Pakistan Prime Minister Khan has stepped up his shrill attack on India. Last month, addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, criticised India for abrogating Article 370 and imposing restrictions in the Valley.
On Friday, Khan took to Twitter once again to criticise India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue as normal life remained affected across the Valley for the 75th consecutive day on Friday.
"Modi is riding a tiger. You don't need 900,000 troops to fight terrorism; you need them to terrorise 8m Kashmiri people," he tweeted.
He again claimed that the moment the restrictions are lifted in Kashmir, there will be a "bloodbath".
India has said that many of the restrictions imposed in Kashmir were aimed to prevent externally aided terrorists from disturbing peace and inflicting casualties.
Meanwhile, the official Radio Pakistan reported that 'Kashmir Day' was observed across the country to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Trolled for Seven-year-old Comments, Sonakshi Sinha Defends Him
- Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here
- Watch: Burglar Kisses Elderly Woman to Calm Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- Indian Tourist from Maharashtra Detained in Bhutan for 'Desecrating' Holy Buddhist Chorten
- 'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes