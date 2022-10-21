Pakistan Officially Exits FATF 'Grey List'; Global Terror Finance Watchdog Says Country Made Progress

Pakistan on Friday officially exited the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) ‘Grey List’, with the Paris-based terror finance watchdog saying that the country has made significant progress in stepping up action against money laundering and terror financing.

FATF president T Raja Kumar, addressing a press conference, said, “They’ve (Pakistan) been removed from the grey list. However, there’s still work to be done on their part. I’m encouraging Pakistan to continue to work with the Asia-Pacific group to continue taking steps to combat terrorism financing.”

In a statement, the FATF said, “The FATF welcomes Pakistan’s significant progress in improving its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing) regime. Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total.”

“Pakistan is therefore no longer subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process. Pakistan will continue to work with APG (The Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT system,” it added.

The decision — taken during the FATF’s meeting in Paris — comes four years after Pakistan was placed on the ‘Grey List’ by the anti-money-laundering body for failing to curb money laundering, leading to corruption and terror financing. Being on the ‘Grey List’ restricts a country’s access to the international trade and financial system.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the FATF move, saying that it’s a “vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years”.

The FATF’s decision will now allow Pakistan to try to get foreign funds to tide over its broken financial situation.

Till June this year, Pakistan had completed most of the FATF mandates given to it in 2018 and only a few items that were left unfulfilled included its failure to take action against UN-designated terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and his trusted aide and the group’s “operational commander”, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

Azhar, Saeed and Lakhvi are the most-wanted terrorists in India for their involvement in numerous terror acts, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Apart from Pakistan, FATF removed Nicaragua from the ‘Grey List’, and added DRC (The Democratic Republic of Congo), Tanzania and Mozambique. Myanmar was added to the more stringent ‘Black List’.

The FATF was established in July 1989 by a G-7 Summit in Paris, initially to examine and develop measures to combat money laundering. After the 9/11 attacks in the US, the FATF in October 2001 expanded its mandate to incorporate efforts to combat terrorist financing, and in April 2012, it added efforts to counter the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

