WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Opens Key Border Crossings With Afghanistan For Movement And Trade

A general view of the border post in Torkham, Pakistan. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal - RC2LPE9F1R0W

A general view of the border post in Torkham, Pakistan. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal - RC2LPE9F1R0W

The border crossings at Torkham in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chaman in Balochistan were closed on March 27 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • PTI Peshawar
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
Share this:

Pakistan has reopened its major border crossings with Afghanistan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces for trade and movement of people, according to an official notification issued on Saturday.


The border crossings at Torkham in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chaman in Balochistan were closed on March 27 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.


In April, they were opened for three days a week.


According to the notification, a decision about the opening of the border was taken at the meeting of the National Command and Operation Center.


Both the border crossings will remain open around the clock for six days except for Saturdays which will be reserved for pedestrian movements.


The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be implemented for pedestrians as well, the notification added.


During the six days, an unlimited number of trucks will be allowed to cross per day while ensuring proper SOPs and guidelines for both Afghan Bilateral Trade and Afghan Transit Trade.


The decision has been hailed by the business community, terming it a milestone in promotion of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading