Pakistan Opens Key Border Crossings With Afghanistan For Movement And Trade

Pakistan has reopened its major border crossings with Afghanistan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces for trade and movement of people, according to an official notification issued on Saturday.







The border crossings at Torkham in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chaman in Balochistan were closed on March 27 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.







In April, they were opened for three days a week.







According to the notification, a decision about the opening of the border was taken at the meeting of the National Command and Operation Center.







Both the border crossings will remain open around the clock for six days except for Saturdays which will be reserved for pedestrian movements.







The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be implemented for pedestrians as well, the notification added.







During the six days, an unlimited number of trucks will be allowed to cross per day while ensuring proper SOPs and guidelines for both Afghan Bilateral Trade and Afghan Transit Trade.







The decision has been hailed by the business community, terming it a milestone in promotion of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.