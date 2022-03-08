Pakistan Opposition Submits No-trust Motion in Bid to Oust Imran Khan as PM: Sources

The Opposition in Pakistan has submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday.

The PM’s rivals have been trying to remove him from office, blaming his government for the rampant inflation in the country.

As the Speaker was not in his office, the resolution was submitted in the national assembly secretariat, said the sources.

A total of 86 members of the national assembly (MNAs) from the Opposition have signed the motion, they added.

As per the rules, at least 68 MNAs need to sign such a petition and the Speaker has 3-7 days to call the session for voting.

Further, MNAs of the opposition Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been directed to remain in Islamabad as the coming three weeks are politically crucial, said sources.

There are 342 members in the assembly, and the Opposition needs the support of 172 to remove the Prime Minister and his cabinet, according to the rules.

The motion requisitioning a national assembly session was submitted by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N’s Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri.

Opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari are to hold a press conference in some time to announce decisions taken regarding the no-confidence motion.

