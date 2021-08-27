Pakistan Orchestrated? Sources Say Neighbour's ISIS Face Mawalawi Farooqi Behind Deadly Kabul Blasts

In the wake of one of the most wretched bomb blasts, top Afghan sources told CNN-News18 that the peace deal process may have released a number of “dangerous and deadly" prisoners who are responsible for the attack. Among them, Pakistan’s ISIS face Emir Mawalawi Abdullah Farooqi may be behind the blasts.

Farooqi was also part of the Gurudwara attack in Kabul that killed 27 people. During investigations he had admitted of being involved in the attack and also accepted the role of Pakistan in orchestrating the blasts.

Farooqui was earlier with LeT group and then Tehreek-e-Taliban. He replaced Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq aka Abu Omar Khorasani as ISKP chief in April 2019. With him, four Pakistani nationals were also arrested as part of LeT.

They were Masoudullah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan Mohammad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salman from Karachi and Ali Mohammad from Islamabad.

CNN News18 had reported about this arrest and their interrogation report in April 2020.

Meanwhile, top Indian intelligence sources said that the death toll is higher.

“Strong possibility after release he with his old partner have done this blast and Pakistani agencies also wanted this. Pakistan wants to create uncertainty in the region for their terror plots and threat to develop countries for money," said sources.

A report by AP also said that Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Kabul airport.

