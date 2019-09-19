Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Pakistan-Origin British Author Stripped of German Literary Award over Anti-Israel Stance

Earlier this month, the German city of Dortmund announced acclaimed novelist Kamila Shamsie as this year's winner of the Nelly Sachs Prize, named after a Jewish poet, in honour of her literary work.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan-Origin British Author Stripped of German Literary Award over Anti-Israel Stance
File photo of Kamila Shamsie. (Reuters)
Loading...

Islamabad: A British-Pakistani woman author has been stripped of a prestigious German literary award over her anti-Israel stance, a media report said here on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the German city of Dortmund announced acclaimed novelist Kamila Shamsie as this year's winner of the Nelly Sachs Prize -- named after a Jewish poet -- in honour of her literary work.

But the eight-member jury decided to cancel its original vote from September 6. It also decided not to nominate another winner for 2019, the Geo News reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, the jury said: "Despite prior research, the members of the jury were not aware that the author has been participating in the boycott measures against the Israeli

government for its Palestinian policies since 2014."

"Kamila Shamsie's political positioning to actively participate in the cultural boycott as part of the BDS (Boycott Disinvestment Sanctions) campaign against the Israeli government is clearly in contradiction to the statutory objectives of the award and the spirit of the Nelly Sachs Prize," it said.

Condemning the move, Shamsie said it was "a matter of outrage" to view the BDS movement "as something shameful and unjust".

"It is a matter of great sadness to me that a jury should bow to pressure and withdraw a prize from a writer who is exercising her freedom of conscience and freedom of expression," she said.

The BDS movement was launched in 2005 by Palestinians to generate international pressure on Israel to respect Palestinian human rights.

Shamsie, who was born and grew up in Karachi before moving to London, has written multiple fiction novels, including 'Broken Verses', 'Burnt Shadows' and 'House Fire'.

She won the Women's Prize for Fiction in 2018 and was longlisted for the 2017 Booker Prize. The Nelly Sachs Prize is awarded every two years, with the winner receiving a cash prize of USD 16,500.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram