Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pakistan Planning to Set Up Courts to Address Issues of Media Industry, Says Official

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Information and Broadcasting, said she met the representatives of Pakistan Broadcaster Association (PBA) and has discussed the issue.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Planning to Set Up Courts to Address Issues of Media Industry, Says Official
File Photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)
Loading...

Islamabad: Pakistan is planning to set up media courts in the country to promptly address the issues of the media industry, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Information and Broadcasting, said she met the representatives of Pakistan Broadcaster Association (PBA) and has discussed the issue.

"I have discussed the idea of media court with the representatives of PBA," she said briefing the reporters after the meeting. PBA is representative body of electronic media.

Elaborating on the plan, Awan said the court would hear cases and complaints of the media industry against the government and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and vice versa.

She said that government was working on a policy to resolve the problems faced by media owners and media workers. "We have handed over the draft document of the policy to the PBA for vetting," she said.

Awan said the new policy will recommend laws to regulate the social media in the country. Pakistan's media is currently under stress due to interference by Pemra. There are allegations that unseen censorship is strangulating free press in Pakistan.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the US rejected the impression that media was under pressure in his nation by saying that the idea of media censorship in Pakistan was a "joke". ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram