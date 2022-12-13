Pakistan Plans Military Op at Afghan Border in Wake of Embassy Attack in Kabul & Chaman Gunfire: Sources

The Pakistan Army has decided to launch a massive military operation against the rising terrorism and border infiltration in the country, and is concerned about the developments on the Afghan border, top sources have told CNN-News18.

Pakistan’s new army chief General Asim Munir chaired a top generals’ meeting at GHQs in Rawalpindi on the weekend where he reviewed the overall security situation in the country vis-à-vis rising terrorist attacks, cross-border infiltration and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The decision to launch a massive military operation comes in the wake of Pakistan’s embassy attack in Kabul early this month and Afghan Taliban’s attack on Chaman Border on December 12 in which six civilians have died.

A member of the militant Islamic State group has been arrested in the shooting attack targeting the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, the spokesman of the Taliban government said as quoted by news agency Associated Press.

According to top military sources, TTP and Afghan Taliban are violating Pakistan’s borders. “The military operation will aim at indiscriminately eliminating the residual and latent threat of terrorism, consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders… We are committed to long-lasting peace in the region.”

The Pakistani Army, Air Force, Navy, and other security and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) will actively participate in the operation and intimately support the armed forces’ efforts to eliminate terrorists, the sources added.

Meanwhile, General Asim Munir is likely to visit Saudi Arabia this week and China later this month for broader economic and security cooperation, sources said.

Read all the Latest News here