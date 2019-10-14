Pakistan PM Imran Khan Discusses Kashmir Issue with Iran's Hassan Rouhani
Imran Khan, who visited Tehran to help mitigate tensions between bitter regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, held talks with President Rouhani at the presidential palace and later met with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday discussed the situation in Kashmir with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani amidst tensions with India after New Delhi abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
Khan, who visited Tehran on Sunday to help mitigate tensions between bitter regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, held talks with President Rouhani at the presidential palace and later met with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said Khan discussed the situation in Kashmir with Rouhani and expressed gratitude over "Iran's support" on the Kashmir issue.
Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter" and has asked Islamabad to accept the reality.
India has also said that there is no scope for any third party mediation on the Kashmir issue.
It was Prime Minister Khan's second visit to Iran this year. He also had a bilateral meeting with the Iranian President on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA Session in New York in September.
He is expected to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Pakistan has been trying to improve ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia due its close ties with both nations.
Former premier Nawaz Sharif also visited the two capitals in 2016 to seek reduction in their differences.
