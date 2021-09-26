Pakistan PM Imran Khan Draws Flak After Mujahideen Claim at UNGA But It's Not The First Time He's Done It

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been subjected to serious criticism once again due to his comments at the United Nations General Assembly.

At the UNGA forum, Khan said the ‘mujahideen’ were considered ‘heroes’ and that former US President Ronald Reagan had invited them to the White House.

“…According to a news item, he (Reagan) compared them (mujahideens) to the founding fathers of the United States. They were heroes!” Khan is reported to have said.

PM Khan’s comments were met with harsh criticism. Pakistani journalist Gharidah Farooqi said it was an ‘international embarrassment that he was quoting from ‘fake news’ to launch Pakistan at the UNGA. She also called for the firing of his speechwriter.

Among those who lashed out at Khan was Pakistan Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who said, “Fire Imran Khan, not the speechwriter. Bad SELECTION!”

Meanwhile, academician and former Afghan diplomat Mahmoud Saikal said that Khan’s defense was poor and most of his facts were wrong. “The days of plausible deniability are over. The exposure of Pakistan will continue,” he tweeted.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, on the other hand, pointed out that this was not the first time Imran Khan had been caught claiming that Ronald Reagan had invited the mujahideen to the White House. She tweeted that he had made a similar claim in 2019 at an event of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Imran Khan, while speaking at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York on September 23, 2019, claimed that in the 1980s former US President Ronald Reagan compared the Afghan mujahideen fighting against Soviet forces to the Founding Fathers of the United States.

PM Khan then went on to slip in an anecdote about former US President Ronald Reagan, claiming that the latter had praised the militants who had fought the Soviets.

