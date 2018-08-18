Pakistan PM Imran Khan: Journey from Pavilion to Power

: Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, today took oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister. The cricketer-turned-politician became the 22nd premier of the country where four military governments have ruled for almost half of its 71-year history.Following is a timeline of Khan's march to power:: Imran Khan establishes Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party.: Khan contests 2002 general elections and elected as Member of Parliament.: Khan was imprisoned briefly for criticising the regime of former military ruler Gen. (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.: Khan promises to transform Pakistan into a 'Naya Pakistan' - a welfare state free from corruption.: Khan announces that PTI will hold demonstrations against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the release of Panama Papers.: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi files petition for Imran Khan's disqualification, accusing him of money-laundering, concealing assets and receiving funds from foreign sources for the PTI.: Pakistan's Supreme Court begins hearing the case; quizzes Khan on his Bani Gala property in Islamabad.: Jemima Goldsmith, Khan's former spouse, tweets that she has found bank statements "to prove Imran Khan money trail/innocence in court": Supreme Court rules in favour of Khan and Pakistan anti-graft court begins trial of Sharif, his family in the Panama Papers case pushed by Khan.: Pakistan announces general elections on July 25.: Pakistan votes for the third straight civilian government.: Khan claims victory in the general elections amid allegations of vote rigging.: Khan's PTI emerges as the single largest party in the National Assembly with 116 seats.: PTI nominates Khan as Pakistan's next Prime Minister.: Election Commission allows Khan to conditionally take oath as National Assembly member.: Khan among 329 newly-elected members of Pakistan's Parliament take oath.: Pakistan Parliament elects Khan's party nominees as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.:Khan defeats PML-N prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif.: Khan takes oath as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister.