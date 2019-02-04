LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Launches Free Medicare Project for Poor People

Over 150 hospitals will provide free treatment - including procedures such as angioplasty, brain surgery, and cancer - under this facility.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Launches Free Medicare Project for Poor People
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (AP)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the first phase of an ambitious welfare scheme to provide free medical treatment to nearly 80 million people in the underprivileged strata of the society.

Under the Sehat Insaf Card scheme, over 80 million people - or 10.5 million households below the poverty line - will receive free medical treatment worth Rs 720,000 in private or state-owned hospitals. Around 15 million people will receive the cards over the next two years, Pakistani media reported.

According to minister for health Aamir Kiani, the scheme will be launched in Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Islamabad. Each family in the tribal districts will be provided the cards, whereas 85,000 families in Islamabad will be given cards. Each card holder will also be provided cost of transport up to Rs 1,000 for each hospital visit.

Over 150 hospitals will provide free treatment - including procedures such as angioplasty, brain surgery, and cancer - under this facility.

The Sehat Insaf Card will cover treatment of all ailments except transplants, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

"The cards will be distributed in Islamabad, then our tribal areas and then all over the country," prime minister Khan said.

Stating that the health cards will alleviate poverty, Imran said, "We want to aid and safeguard the poor segments of the society by issuing health cards."

The Sehat Insaf Card, which falls under Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's Sehat Sahulat Programme, was part of a health insurance scheme first launched by it in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2016.

"It was first issued to half of all households, then to 69% of poor households in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Khan said.

The PTI in its election manifesto had stated that it would "upscale the Sehat Insaf Card Programme across Pakistan to provide access to quality healthcare to citizens," Dawn newspaper reported.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram