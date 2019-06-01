English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Discusses Ties
Both leaders agreed to expedite decisions taken during the visit of Bin Salman to Pakistan in February, in particular, early implementation of decisions taken during the first meeting of the Supreme Coordination Council.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, listens to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)
Mecca: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday on the sidelines of the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) here.
The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties and Khan thanked the Saudi government for extending oil facility to Pakistan on deferred payments, Geo News reported.
They also agreed to expedite decisions taken during the visit of Bin Salman to Pakistan in February, in particular, early implementation of decisions taken during the first meeting of the Supreme Coordination Council.
Islamabad had earlier secured $6 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia to boost the cash-strapped country's economy and struck a 12-month deal for a cash lifeline during Khan's visit to the Kingdom in October 2018
Islamabad had earlier secured $6 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia to boost the cash-strapped country's economy and struck a 12-month deal for a cash lifeline during Khan's visit to the Kingdom in October 2018
