Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominates Close Friend Arif Alvi for President's Post

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party(PTI), announced the nomination of Arif Alvi as the party's candidate for the office of the President of the country on Saturday.The announcement came shortly after PTI chief Imran Khan sworn in as the prime minister of the nation.The Election Commission announced on Saturday that Pakistan will hold presidential elections on September 4 to elect President Mamnoon Hussain's successor at the end of his five-year-tenure. Hussain was the nominee of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.In a tweet, Pakistan spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry declared the nomination of Alvi as the party's candidate for the post of President.Pakistan's President is elected indirectly,by the members of the National Assembly or the lower house of Pakistan's parliament, senate and the four provincial assemblies.In Pakistan the president is considered as the symbol of the federation and has the authority to exercise the power of recommendations over the prime minister .A dentist by profession, 69- year- old Arif Alvi is a senior politician and currently the member of the National Assembly or lower house of the parliament. He is one of the founding members of PTI and is considered as the close confidant of Imran Khan.He won the Assembly elections from NA-247(Karachi) in July 25 polls and was the Secretary-General of the party from 2006 till 2013.