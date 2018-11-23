English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Orders Inquiry into Attack on Chinse Consulate in Karachi
"The Prime Minister has ordered a complete inquiry into the incident and has desired that elements behind this incident must be unearthed," Khan's office said in a statement.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
Karachi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered an inquiry into the attack on China's consulate in the coastal city of Karachi in which two policemen were killed.
"The Prime Minister has ordered a complete inquiry into the incident and has desired that elements behind this incident must be unearthed," Khan's office said in a statement, adding that the attack was part of a conspiracy aimed at undermining economic and strategic cooperation between the two nations.
"Such incidents will never be able to undermine Pak-China relationship," the statement added. Neighbouring China is Pakistan's closest ally, ploughing billions of dollars in loans and infrastructure investments into the South Asian nation as part of Beijing's vast Belt and Road initiative.
