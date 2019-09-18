Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He will ‘Forcefully’ Present Kashmir Issue at UNGA
Imran Khan ruled out talks with India unless New Delhi lifts curfew in Kashmir and revoke the abrogation of Article 370, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.
File photo. of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he will forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before at the UN General Assembly session next week.
Speaking after inaugurating the Torkham Terminal at Pak-Afghan border, Khan ruled out talks with India unless New Delhi lifts curfew in Kashmir and revoke the abrogation of Article 370, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.
"The Prime Minister assured the nation that he will forcefully present the Kashmir case like never before at the UN General Assembly session," it said.
Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.
Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it. Khan also said that Pakistan will make its utmost effort for the resumption of the stalled peace process in Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister said he will insist for resumption of peace talks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday in New York.
He said it will be tragedy if the talks do not resume and the Taliban do not participate in the Afghan elections. Khan's comments came days after President Trump said that the peace talks with the Taliban are "dead".
The president had stunned the world on Saturday when he announced the cancellation of a secret meeting with the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at Camp David near Washington. It came after the Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul erly this month, in which an American soldier were among the dead.
Trump said the decision to invite the Taliban to Camp David was his, and so was the call to cancel it. Khan said peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of Afghan people as well as Pakistan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream
- Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Deserves to Win More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Messi