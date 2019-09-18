Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He will ‘Forcefully’ Present Kashmir Issue at UNGA

Imran Khan ruled out talks with India unless New Delhi lifts curfew in Kashmir and revoke the abrogation of Article 370, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
File photo. of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he will forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before at the UN General Assembly session next week.

Speaking after inaugurating the Torkham Terminal at Pak-Afghan border, Khan ruled out talks with India unless New Delhi lifts curfew in Kashmir and revoke the abrogation of Article 370, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

"The Prime Minister assured the nation that he will forcefully present the Kashmir case like never before at the UN General Assembly session," it said.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it. Khan also said that Pakistan will make its utmost effort for the resumption of the stalled peace process in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said he will insist for resumption of peace talks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday in New York.

He said it will be tragedy if the talks do not resume and the Taliban do not participate in the Afghan elections. Khan's comments came days after President Trump said that the peace talks with the Taliban are "dead".

The president had stunned the world on Saturday when he announced the cancellation of a secret meeting with the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at Camp David near Washington. It came after the Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul erly this month, in which an American soldier were among the dead.

Trump said the decision to invite the Taliban to Camp David was his, and so was the call to cancel it. Khan said peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of Afghan people as well as Pakistan.

