Pakistan PM Imran Khan Seeks International Community's Support over Kashmir
Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan termed the Indian action as 'unilateral and illegal', and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.
File photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday sought the international community's support over Kashmir, saying if it has the moral courage, it should end India's use of "greater military force against" the Kashmiris.
"The whole world is waiting to see what happens" to Kashmiris in Kashmir when the curfew is lifted, Khan said, referring to the Valley which has been under a virtual communications blackout since Sunday.
"Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris..., it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum," he tweeted.
Fearing large scale violence in the Valley, the Pakistan prime minister wondered whether "the international community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?"
Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories --Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh. Pakistan termed the Indian action as "unilateral and illegal", and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.
