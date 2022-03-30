Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Address Nation, Reveal ‘Letter’ To Thwart Imminent Exit

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said that he will meet members of the Pakistan national assembly and senior journalists. He is also expected to make the letter which he claims contains proof that foreign powers are lobbying to overthrow his government in Islamabad.

His cabinet minister said that he will also address the people of Pakistan later in the evening, according to interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Imran Khan will also show the letter to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Khalid Magsi. Pakistani journalist Wajahat Kazmi however said that both declined the invite.

Imran Khan’s cabinet ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar said that the embattled prime minister is ready to share the ‘threat letter’ with Pakistan chief justice Umar Ata Bandial, Pakistan-based news agency GeoNews reported.

The information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that only a select few in the civil-military leadership have access to the letter. He said due the letter’s ‘sensitivity’ it cannot be made public.

Imran Khan, during a rally of his party workers, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on March 27 waved a letter at the crowd claiming that foreign powers are conspiring to overthrow the PTI-led government. He said that the letter is dated earlier than the opposition’s tabling of the no-trust motion which means that the plans were being hatched for a long time.

Imran Khan and his cabinet ministers have alleged that former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif may have some role to play in conspiring against the Imran Khan government.

Asad Umar said that he has seen the contents of the letter. He further added that few other cabinet ministers also have seen the contents of the letter.

Umar Asad and Sheikh Rashid blamed Nawaz Sharif and said that they were against letting him leave the nation as it allegedly allowed him to ‘work with foreign conspirators’ to destabilise the Pakistan government. Umar alleged that Nawaz Sharif is in touch with intelligence officials of foreign nations while living in London.

Rashid also alleged that Sharif took money from dictators Saddam Hussein and Muammar Qadhafi and also from terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

