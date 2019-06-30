Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Visit US, Meet With Donald Trump in July

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said this would be the first high-level engagement between the two countries while peace talks between the US and Taliban are entering a critical phase.

Associated Press

Updated:June 30, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Visit US, Meet With Donald Trump in July
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: A Pakistani top official says the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to the US to meet with President Donald Trump in late July.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday this would be the first high-level engagement between the two countries while peace talks between the US and Afghanistan's Taliban are entering a critical phase.

He said the US appreciated Pakistan's role in helping push forward the talks. Last week Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Khan will visit Washington to discuss important regional issues with Trump.

Bilateral relations have been strained since Trump's criticism of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, and suspension of US military and other aid.

