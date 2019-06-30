English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Visit US, Meet With Donald Trump in July
Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said this would be the first high-level engagement between the two countries while peace talks between the US and Taliban are entering a critical phase.
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: A Pakistani top official says the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to the US to meet with President Donald Trump in late July.
Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday this would be the first high-level engagement between the two countries while peace talks between the US and Afghanistan's Taliban are entering a critical phase.
He said the US appreciated Pakistan's role in helping push forward the talks. Last week Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Khan will visit Washington to discuss important regional issues with Trump.
Bilateral relations have been strained since Trump's criticism of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, and suspension of US military and other aid.
