Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wishes Hindu Community on Holi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended his greeting to the country's Hindu community on the occasion of Holi."Wishing our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours," Khan said in a tweet. The festival of Holi marks the end of winter and the start of spring. The festival is also known as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love".Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also took to twitter to wish people on Holi."Happy Holi to all my Hindu brothers and sisters. On the happy occasion of Holi, let us spread the wonderful massage of peace and happiness," he wrote.The Hindu community in Pakistan celebrates the festival by playing with colours. They also burn logs of wood to symbolise the victory of good over evil and observe Holi Pooja.According to Pakistan Hindu Council, the Hindus constitute about 4 per cent of Pakistan's total population of 200 million.