English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wishes Hindu Community on Holi
'Happy Holi to all my Hindu brothers and sisters. On the happy occasion of Holi, let us spread the wonderful massage of peace and happiness,' Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended his greeting to the country's Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.
"Wishing our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours," Khan said in a tweet. The festival of Holi marks the end of winter and the start of spring. The festival is also known as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love".
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also took to twitter to wish people on Holi.
"Happy Holi to all my Hindu brothers and sisters. On the happy occasion of Holi, let us spread the wonderful massage of peace and happiness," he wrote.
The Hindu community in Pakistan celebrates the festival by playing with colours. They also burn logs of wood to symbolise the victory of good over evil and observe Holi Pooja.
According to Pakistan Hindu Council, the Hindus constitute about 4 per cent of Pakistan's total population of 200 million.
"Wishing our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours," Khan said in a tweet. The festival of Holi marks the end of winter and the start of spring. The festival is also known as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love".
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also took to twitter to wish people on Holi.
"Happy Holi to all my Hindu brothers and sisters. On the happy occasion of Holi, let us spread the wonderful massage of peace and happiness," he wrote.
The Hindu community in Pakistan celebrates the festival by playing with colours. They also burn logs of wood to symbolise the victory of good over evil and observe Holi Pooja.
According to Pakistan Hindu Council, the Hindus constitute about 4 per cent of Pakistan's total population of 200 million.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wong Kar-Wai's New Film 'Blossoms' will be a Follow-Up to 'In The Mood for Love' and '2046'
- Kalki Koechlin On Life After Separation from Anurag Kashyap, Experiencing Rejections & More
- PUBG Addiction: Karnataka Boy Writes How to Play Battle Royale Game in Answer Sheet, Fails PU Exam
- Google Launches Game Streaming Platform Called Stadia, to Take on The Traditional Gaming Industry
- All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of General Elections 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results