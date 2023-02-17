Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Turkey A Week After Ankara Cancelled Visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Turkey on Thursday, a week after Ankara cancelled Sharif’s visit amid relief and rescue operations after the powerful earthquake that killed over 38,044 people in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif met Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed the Pakistani nation’s “heartfelt condolences” over the damage and loss of precious lives caused by the tremors.

“I assured him of our steadfast support to Turkey. I am confident that under [the] president’s leadership, Turkiye will emerge from this catastrophe stronger,” he said.

In a meeting with my brother H.E. President @RTErdogan, I expressed profound condolences to him on behalf of people & govt of 🇵🇰. I assured him of our steadfast support to 🇹🇷. I am confident that under President's leadership, Türkiye will emerge from this catastrophe stronger.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 16, 2023

The Pakistani PM, who is on a two-day trip, was welcomed by the Turkish President at the presidency in Ankara.

Sharif on Thursday announced that he is “leaving for Turkey with a message of unwavering solidarity".

“I am leaving for Türkiye with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan. True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours," Sharif tweeted.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaches Turkiye on an official visit to express solidarity with earthquake victims. Senior officials of the Turkish Government and Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye received the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Ankara on 16th February 2023. pic.twitter.com/zqdCJLHPQ0— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) February 16, 2023

The visit by Pakistan PM came a week after Turkey had cancelled Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the country as it was busy in earthquake rescue and relief operations.

PM Sharif, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto and other officials were supposed to visit Turkey for solidarity on February 8.

However, two days after cancelling Shehbaz’s visit, Ankara gave a go-ahead to Qatar’s Emir to visit along with a high-level delegation.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, visited Turkey on Sunday and met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Pakistan government sent medical squads, search and rescue teams, and relief materials via two military aircraft and one passenger plane to Turkey to help rescue victims, according to the military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

