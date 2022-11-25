Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Embark on 2-day Visit to Turkey Today, Second Trip to Country in 6 Months

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be on a two-day visit to Turkey starting from Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

“At the invitation of His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Türkiye, from 25-26 November 2022,” an official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif will jointly inaugurate the PNS Khaibar, the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard in the presence of Turkish President Erdogan.

Sharif will also interact with leaders of the Turkish business community and also meet the President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank during his stay in the country’s urban centre, Istanbul.

The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest, the statement further said.

Sharif, who was sworn in as Pakistan’s prime minister in April this year, will be on his second visit to Türkiye in a span of just six months. Shehbaz Sharif had earlier visited Turkey in May and June this year.

Sharif’s visit will also see him holding “wide-ranging discussion encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest”, according to the Pakistan PMO.

