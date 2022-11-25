CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » World » Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Embark on 2-day Visit to Turkey Today, Second Trip to Country in 6 Months
1-MIN READ

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Embark on 2-day Visit to Turkey Today, Second Trip to Country in 6 Months

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Shehbaz Sharif will be on his second visit to Türkiye in a span of just six months. (AFP)

Shehbaz Sharif will be on his second visit to Türkiye in a span of just six months. (AFP)

Shehbaz Sharif will jointly inaugurate the PNS Khaibar, the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be on a two-day visit to Turkey starting from Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

“At the invitation of His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Türkiye, from 25-26 November 2022,” an official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif will jointly inaugurate the PNS Khaibar, the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard in the presence of Turkish President Erdogan.

Sharif will also interact with leaders of the Turkish business community and also meet the President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank during his stay in the country’s urban centre, Istanbul.

RELATED NEWS

The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest, the statement further said.

Sharif, who was sworn in as Pakistan’s prime minister in April this year, will be on his second visit to Türkiye in a span of just six months. Shehbaz Sharif had earlier visited Turkey in May and June this year.

Sharif’s visit will also see him holding “wide-ranging discussion encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest”, according to the Pakistan PMO.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 25, 2022, 09:51 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 10:01 IST