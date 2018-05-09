English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan PM Slams Anti-Graft Watchdog for Money-Laundering Probe Against Nawaz Sharif
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused the The National Accountability Bureau of targeting Sharif on the basis of a report which had already been rejected and said that the attitude of NAB showed that it would not do justice to Sharif.
File Photo of Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Photo: REUTERS)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi slammed the national anti-corruption watchdog for initiating a probe on the basis of a false report against former premier Nawaz Sharif over alleged money-laundering to India.
On Tuesday, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) announced an inquiry on the basis of media reports that USD 4.9 billion was laundered from Pakistan to India by Sharif in 2016.
Abbasi speaking in the National Assembly accused the NAB of bias against Sharif and targeting him on the basis of a report which had already been rejected.
It is not Nawaz Sharif's trial but the people's right to rule is being questioned, he said.
The prime minister also asked parliament to summon the NAB chairman to clear his position as to why allegations of a serious nature were levelled against the former premier without any evidence.
Abbasi said the attitude of NAB showed that it would not do justice to Sharif, who is already under trial in three corruption cases started by the NAB.
Not only should justice be done, it must also be seen being done, he said, adding NAB should play its due role against corruption but it should first fulfil the requirements of justice.
Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan also expressed anger at NAB and said Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court last year in the Panama Papers case was also based on flimsy grounds.
Meanwhile, NAB on Wednesday issued a clarification that its decision was based only on media reports and no internal investigations were done.
The NAB took action when media reports cited the World Bank's Remittances and Migration Report of 2016. But the bank yesterday rejected the claim that its two-year-old report on remittances levelled USD 4.9 billion money-laundering allegations against any individual.
