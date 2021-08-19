Pakistan Police Arrest 15 People for Harassing, Molesting YouTuber Girl

Police in Pakistan on Thursday arrested 15 people allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a YouTuber girl on Independence Day at the historic Minar-i-Pakistan, after the incident sparked nationwide outrage and drew international condemnation. The incident took place on August 14 when hundreds of youngsters were celebrating Independence Day at Azadi Chowk near Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore.

Hundreds of young men can be seen in the videos throwing the girl in the air for fun, dragging her, tearing her clothes and molesting her.

Politicians from all parties and members of civil society have strongly condemned what many of them called “sexual terrorism".

Police had registered a case on Tuesday against 400 unidentified men for assaulting the girl and her companions on August 14.

“We have arrested 15 suspects after identifying them through video footage. The footage has been sent to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for identification of the remaining suspects," a Lahore Police officer told .

