Toshakhana Case: Pak Police Reaches Imran Khan's Residence to Arrest Him; Party Issues SOS to Workers
1-MIN READ

Toshakhana Case: Pak Police Reaches Imran Khan's Residence to Arrest Him; Party Issues SOS to Workers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has appealed to party workers to arrive at Imran Khan's residence to stop his arrest. (Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

Imran Khan, who has been recovering from a gunshot injury, has skipped indictment hearings thrice in the Islamabad sessions court

Pakistan police arrived at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Lahore residence on Sunday with an arrest warrant in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The move comes after a session court issued a non-bailable warrant against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the Toshakhana case after his repeated failure to appear before the court, The Dawn reported.

The 70-year-old former PM, who has been recovering from a gunshot injury from an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year, has skipped indictment hearings thrice in the Islamabad sessions court.

However, when the Islamabad police arrived at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence, there were a large number of PTI workers, who gathered outside his residence fearing his arrest.

The PTI had appealed all the party workers to immediately arrive at Imran Khan’s residence to stop his probable arrest. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said a nationwide protest will be called if Khan is arrested.

“Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation," Chaudhry said.

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly," he added.

Sources told News18 that Imran Khan will be taken to Islamabad once he is arrested. Meanwhile, the police have warned legal action against those who obstruct the legal process.

As per the latest reports, a team of Islamabad Police is inside Imran Khan’s House in Zaman Park. However, Imran Khan is not cooperating with law officers.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police said that Imran Khan was served notice, which was the first step. Now, the police team has arrived at Zaman Park to arrest the former Pakistani PM today. He requested PTI workers and public to cooperate with the police.

