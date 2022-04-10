Pakistan Political Turmoil: 'Upset' Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Leave Imran Khan Amid Crisis? | Exclusive

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, the country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is “upset" with the behavior of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources told exclusively to CNN-News18.

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi is upset with Imran’s behavior and told him that the situation will be difficult beyond this point. Qureshi said it is wrong to bring diplomatic channels into domestic policy. Qureshi was unable to resist pressure from MOFA on a diplomatic cable," the sources said, adding that Qureshi is expected to make a formal announcement soon.

It is also to be noted here that Qureshi has added “former" to his Twitter account bio ahead of the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan-led government.

Khan held an emergency meeting of his cabinet, even though his government is expected to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. During the meeting, he was insisted by cabinet minister Sheikh Rashid to resign from the post to avoid confrontations and contempt of court, said sources. The meeting has taken many by surprise as Khan has little chance of surviving the no-confidence motion against him.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has instructed the relevant officials of the top court to open the doors at 12 am, sources said, as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has lodged an official complaint with the Speaker, urging him not to further delay the voting on a no-confidence motion against Khan.

The joint Opposition need 172 members in the 342-member house to oust Prime Minister Khan. They have garnered the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

