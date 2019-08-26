Pakistan President Gets Notice from Twitter After He Shares Video of Protest Over Kashmir

Islamabad: Twitter has sent a notice to Pakistan President Arif Alvi over his tweet on the situation in Kashmir, according to a media report.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari posted the screen shot of a mail received by President Alvi from Twitter authorities and said the notice was "in bad taste and simply ridiculous."

On Monday, President Alvi tweeted a video showing a protest rally over the Kashmir issue.

On Sunday, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said he has also received a notice from the micro-blogging site that one of his tweets has violated Indian laws.

Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor last week said the authorities had taken up with Twitter and Facebook the alleged suspension of Pakistani social media accounts posting in support of Kashmir.

"Pakistan authorities have taken up the case with Twitter and Facebook against suspending Pakistani accounts for posting in support of Kashmir. Indian staff at their regional headquarters is the reason," he said in a tweet.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.