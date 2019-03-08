English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Prevents Journo from Visiting Madrasa Bombed by India, Officials Cite Security Concern
The Reuters team could view the madrasa from 100 metres away and only from below. The building that reporters could see was surrounded by undamaged pine trees.
A general view of a building, which according to residents was a madrasa. that IAF had bombed in Balakot (Reuters)
Loading...
Jaba: Pakistani security officials on Thursday prevented a Reuters team from climbing a hill in northeastern Pakistan to the site of a madrasa and a group of surrounding buildings that was targeted by Indian warplanes last week.
It is the third time in the past nine days that Reuters reporters have visited the area — and each time the path up to what villagers say was a religious school run at one time by militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and what the Indian government says was a "terrorist" training camp — was blocked.
India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on the day of the strike that it had killed "a very large number of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, trainers, senior commanders, and groups of jihadis" at the alleged training camp.
The Pakistani security officials guarding the way to the site cited "security concerns" for denying access. They stuck to the Pakistani government's position ever since the Indian Air Force conducted air strikes in Balakot on February 26. Islamabad has since then maintained that no damage was caused to any buildings and there was no loss of life.
In Islamabad, the military's press wing has twice called off visits to the site for weather and organisational reasons and an official said no visit would be possible for a few days more due to security issues.
The Reuters team could view the madrasa from 100 metres away and only from below. The building that reporters could see was surrounded by undamaged pine trees, and did not show any signs of damage or activity but given the view, the assessment is very limited.
High-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed the madrasa appears to be standing, virtually unchanged from an April 2018 satellite photo of the facility. "That used to be the madrasa but it is no longer active," said one villager, pointing at the white building on top of one of the many hills surrounding Jaba.
The site matched the coordinates of the satellite images. Villagers told Reuters the school was no longer operational. "It was shut down in June last year," said one, who asked not to be identified.
On previous visits, a number of residents have said the madrasa was run by Jaish-e-Mohammed. A sign with the group's name had previously stood near the site but was later removed.
Another man, Mohammad Naseem, said there were madrasas in the area, opened during the rule of General Zia-ul-Haq, whose Islamisation policies during his 1977-1988 rule are largely seen as bringing radicalisation to Pakistan, but "there is no madrasa or anything like that here anymore".
It is the third time in the past nine days that Reuters reporters have visited the area — and each time the path up to what villagers say was a religious school run at one time by militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and what the Indian government says was a "terrorist" training camp — was blocked.
India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on the day of the strike that it had killed "a very large number of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, trainers, senior commanders, and groups of jihadis" at the alleged training camp.
The Pakistani security officials guarding the way to the site cited "security concerns" for denying access. They stuck to the Pakistani government's position ever since the Indian Air Force conducted air strikes in Balakot on February 26. Islamabad has since then maintained that no damage was caused to any buildings and there was no loss of life.
In Islamabad, the military's press wing has twice called off visits to the site for weather and organisational reasons and an official said no visit would be possible for a few days more due to security issues.
The Reuters team could view the madrasa from 100 metres away and only from below. The building that reporters could see was surrounded by undamaged pine trees, and did not show any signs of damage or activity but given the view, the assessment is very limited.
High-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed the madrasa appears to be standing, virtually unchanged from an April 2018 satellite photo of the facility. "That used to be the madrasa but it is no longer active," said one villager, pointing at the white building on top of one of the many hills surrounding Jaba.
The site matched the coordinates of the satellite images. Villagers told Reuters the school was no longer operational. "It was shut down in June last year," said one, who asked not to be identified.
On previous visits, a number of residents have said the madrasa was run by Jaish-e-Mohammed. A sign with the group's name had previously stood near the site but was later removed.
Another man, Mohammad Naseem, said there were madrasas in the area, opened during the rule of General Zia-ul-Haq, whose Islamisation policies during his 1977-1988 rule are largely seen as bringing radicalisation to Pakistan, but "there is no madrasa or anything like that here anymore".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla V3 Supercharger Can Add 100 Km Range in 5 Minutes – Watch Video
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- Amitabh Bachchan Says He Made a Huge Mistake by Posting Photo in Swimwear on Twitter
- 'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Saggy Boobs' Comments
- Supreme Court Orders Mediation in Mandir Dispute, Panel of 3 Mediators Appointed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results