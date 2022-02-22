Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Step-son Among Three Booked on Charges of Possession of Liquor

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s step-son was among the three booked on charges of possession of liquor, only to be released after orders from higher authorities, police said on Tuesday. According to the FIR, Musa Maneka, the First Lady Bushra Bibi’s son from her previous marriage, and two of his friends were arrested near Gaddafi Stadium on Monday after police found alcohol in the car they were travelling in.

The three youths, including the First Lady’s son, were released the same day after orders from the top. Some legal formalities like personal guarantee from the families of the suspects were met, a police official told .

