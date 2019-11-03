Hundreds of Pakistanis Stage Sit-in Seeking PM Imran Khan's Resignation, Re-election

Islamabad: Pakistan's Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Saturday warned Islamists against inciting violence as they remained in a protest camp here amid tight security after hard-line cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman hinted that he may try to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign by attacking his house.

The warning came as protesters led by Rehman, who heads the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, announced to continue their protest.

It was announced by the Rehbar Committee, a representative body of Opposition parties, after its meeting in Islamabad.

Akram Durrani, the convener of the Rehbar Committee said: "The opposition leaders agreed to stick to the objectives of the premier's resignation and transparent new elections without the supervision of the army."

Rehman addressed his followers late Saturday and said: "We will take more strict decisions tomorrow. We will not settle anything less than the resignation of Imran Khan."

He said the government had lost its writ.

"You (Khan) are no more a ruler as your writ has ended. Now we will run the country," he said.

Rehman also said that there was a proposal to move the protestors to the D-Chowk in front of parliament.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of his party's core committee.

Defence Minister Khattak, who is head of the government team to hold talks with the Opposition, told the media that the committee decided that resignation of Khan was out of the question.

"We can hold talks with them and discuss everything they tell us what are the problems. But the prime minister will never resign, he said.

He also said that Rehman's announcement that the public will detain Prime Minister Khan at his residence to force him to resign was an act of "mutiny" and a formal case would be launched against him for instigating violence.

The Pakistan Army on Saturday warned that no one will be allowed to create instability and chaos in the country.

