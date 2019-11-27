Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Provincial Govt in Process to Acquire & Identify Land for Last Rites of Hindus & Christians

Sources in the province's Department of Religious Affairs and Minorities informed that the land procurement process has been completed in Peshawar, the provincial capital.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
Representational Image (Courtesy: Reuters)

Peshawar: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government is in the process of procuring and identifying land for the construction of cremation grounds and graveyards for the minority Hindus and Christians in various districts.

The land, 0.25 acres for the cremation ground and 0.625 acres for the graveyard, has been purchased in Buddo Samarbagh area of Peshawar district.

Sources in the province's Department of Religious Affairs and Minorities informed that the land procurement process has been completed in Peshawar, the provincial capital.

Similarly, 0.5 acres land has been identified in Nowshera district for Christian graveyard and 0.25 acres land for the cremation ground.

Deputy commissioners of Bannu district have been directed to acquire land under provisions of land procurement law for the cremation ground and graveyard.

Official letters have also been dispatched to deputy commissioners of Swat, Kohat and Hangu districts to select land for the same purpose in their respective districts.

