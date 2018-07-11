Pakistan Puts Former PM Asif Ali Zardari and His Sister on Exit Control List

The names of former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, allegedly involved in the Rs 35 billion money laundering scam, have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the Supreme Court's orders, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.The directives, ahead of the July 25 general elections, were issued to the Interior Ministry by the apex court in connection with a case concerning an investigation into fake accounts and fictitious transactions worth billions conducted through several mainstream banks, Dawn newspaper reported.The fake accounts were allegedly used for channelling funds received through heavy bribes and kickbacks.Seven individuals, including Zardari and Talpur, were allegedly involved in using certain bank accounts for suspicious transactions totalling Rs 35 billion, the report said.Persons put on the ECL are prohibited from leaving Pakistan.Zardari, 62, is the former co-chairperson of Pakistan People's Party. He served as the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.The apex court had ordered the Interior Ministry to place the names of all suspected beneficiaries - including Zardari and Talpur - and accused persons identified in the case on the ECL, so that they may not leave the country.The caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan said that the Supreme Court had directed the ministry to place Zardari and Talpur's names on the ECL on Monday, and that the ministry had complied with the orders.Since 2015, the Federal Investigation Agency has been probing suspicious transactions made through 29 'benami' accounts 16 of which were held in the Summit Bank, eight in the Sindh Bank and five in the United Bank Limited.Zardari's close friend and former Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Hussain Lawai, along with Summit Bank's corporate unit head Taha Raza, have been taken into FIA custody in connection with the case.