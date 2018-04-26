English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Puts US Diplomat on 'Blacklist', Bars Him from Leaving Over Fatal Crash
The US military attaché Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall, who is accused of running a red light and killing a motorcyclist, enjoys diplomatic immunity.
Image for representation
Islamabad: An American diplomat who struck a Pakistani motorcyclist in a fatal road accident earlier this month has been barred from leaving the country, pending a civil court case, Pakistani officials said Wednesday.
The US military attaché, Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall, is accused of running a red light and killing Ateeq Baig on April 7.
Hall enjoys diplomatic immunity, so he cannot be arrested or tried. But the two Pakistani officials said Baig's family has filed a civil case against him, hoping for compensation. They said Hall's name was added to a "blacklist" by the government this month.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to reporters.
The US embassy said it was in touch with Pakistan about the travel restrictions, without elaborating. Officials refused to disclose Hall's location for safety and security reasons. However, Pakistani official say he has not left the country.
The embassy has previously expressed condolences to Baig's family, which this month rallied in Islamabad, demanding justice.
Baig's father, Mohammad Idrees, has said he is willing to discuss pardoning Hall. Under Islamic law, the family of a victim can pardon a killer in the name of god or after getting compensation.
Also Watch
The US military attaché, Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall, is accused of running a red light and killing Ateeq Baig on April 7.
Hall enjoys diplomatic immunity, so he cannot be arrested or tried. But the two Pakistani officials said Baig's family has filed a civil case against him, hoping for compensation. They said Hall's name was added to a "blacklist" by the government this month.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to reporters.
The US embassy said it was in touch with Pakistan about the travel restrictions, without elaborating. Officials refused to disclose Hall's location for safety and security reasons. However, Pakistani official say he has not left the country.
The embassy has previously expressed condolences to Baig's family, which this month rallied in Islamabad, demanding justice.
Baig's father, Mohammad Idrees, has said he is willing to discuss pardoning Hall. Under Islamic law, the family of a victim can pardon a killer in the name of god or after getting compensation.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle
- Priyanka Chopra Slays it in an All Red Avatar on the Streets of New York City; See Pics
- All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
- Sonam Shuts Down Sexism, Asks 'Shahid Ki Shaadi Ho Gayi, Kisine Unse Pucha If He's Going to Work or Not?'