Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah has accepted that it was a collective mistake to prepare the mujahideen and go to war with a global force.

“We did not need to make mujahideen. We created mujahideen and then they became terrorists," he said in the national assembly.

The minister said that Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime also released those members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who were sentenced to death.

Defence minister Khawaja Asif said that the national security committee will decide the operation against terrorists in the country.

He also said that there was a need to create a consensus like the Zarb-e-Azb operation against terrorism.

“Our desire to be an instrument of superpowers is very old. Pakistan is alone in the war against terrorism,” Asif said.

He added that while he is supportive of good relations with the United States, Pakistan shouldn’t fight the war at Washington’s behest and in its interest.

Commenting on Afghanistan’s situation, he expressed the desire for the country to improve and stay peaceful, as “it will also reflect in Pakistan”.

“We want the betterment of Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan are interlinked,” he added.

While condemning the Peshawar blast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged all “political forces" to come together in an attempt to build a united front to counter terrorism in the country.

