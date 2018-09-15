Pakistan Recalls Its UK Envoy Over 'Booze-Fuelled' Speech at London TV Awards Show
Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, was purportedly drunk when he joined the Pakistani celebrities onstage during International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) at London's 2 arena on September 9.
Pakistani diplomat Sahebzada Ahmed Khan is seen engaging in lighthearted banter with veteran actors at awards ceremony in London.
Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, was purportedly in an inebriated condition when he delivered a speech at International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) at London's 2 arena on September 9.
According to a report in The Express Tribune, the envoy also engaged in some 'light-hearted banter' with veteran actor-director Javed Sheikh. Other actors, including Ahsan Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Mehwish Hayat can be seen in the video. The audience can be heard laughing as Khan invites several popular faces to join him on stage.
Those criticizing Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Sahibzada Ahmed Khan on his performance at the Hum IPPA, Come on people!! he just had a wee bit of honey, In Riyasat e madina Honey was 100% halal so let this honey badger enjoy .— kjrocker (@kjrocker) September 12, 2018
#tabdeeli #pti #pakistan #ڈیم_شاعری pic.twitter.com/YXN7HTncWA
'Dismayed' with the envoy's actions in public forum, Qureshi took to Twitter to announce that he has asked Khan to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation.
I am dismayed by the actions of our High Commissioner to the UK and have asked him to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation for his behaviour at the IPPA awards held in London.— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 13, 2018
Pakistan Foreign Office also issued a statement, saying that Oureshi has asked the High Commissioner to "explain himself or provide an explanation for such an indecent behaviour".
Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI has taken notice of the recent incident involving Pakistani High Commissioner in London, and has asked him to return to the foreign office and explain himself or provide an explanation for such an indecent behaviour.#pakistan pic.twitter.com/FmsFIEeq2t— PTI Mardan (@PTIOMardan) September 13, 2018
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Sonia Review: A Powerful Film Exposes the Horrors of the Flesh Trade
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Not Length but Substance of a Role Matters to Me, Says Yami Gautam
- Asia Cup 2018 Gives Us A Chance to Get Combination Right Before World Cup: Rohit Sharma
- Brace For a 'Nightmare': ESA Astronaut Warns US East Coast With These Hurricane Florence Pictures
- Apple Mocked by Huawei For "Keeping Things Same" With The New iPhones