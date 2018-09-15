Pakistan Recalls Its UK Envoy Over 'Booze-Fuelled' Speech at London TV Awards Show

Those criticizing Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Sahibzada Ahmed Khan on his performance at the Hum IPPA, Come on people!! he just had a wee bit of honey, In Riyasat e madina Honey was 100% halal so let this honey badger enjoy .



#tabdeeli #pti #pakistan #ڈیم_شاعری pic.twitter.com/YXN7HTncWA — kjrocker (@kjrocker) September 12, 2018

I am dismayed by the actions of our High Commissioner to the UK and have asked him to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation for his behaviour at the IPPA awards held in London. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 13, 2018

Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI has taken notice of the recent incident involving Pakistani High Commissioner in London, and has asked him to return to the foreign office and explain himself or provide an explanation for such an indecent behaviour.#pakistan pic.twitter.com/FmsFIEeq2t — PTI Mardan (@PTIOMardan) September 13, 2018

A video of a 'drunk' Pakistani envoy has gone viral on social media, prompting Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to recall the diplomat and seek a written explanation.Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, was purportedly in an inebriated condition when he delivered a speech at International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) at London's 2 arena on September 9.According to a report in The Express Tribune, the envoy also engaged in some 'light-hearted banter' with veteran actor-director Javed Sheikh. Other actors, including Ahsan Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Mehwish Hayat can be seen in the video. The audience can be heard laughing as Khan invites several popular faces to join him on stage.'Dismayed' with the envoy's actions in public forum, Qureshi took to Twitter to announce that he has asked Khan to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation.Pakistan Foreign Office also issued a statement, saying that Oureshi has asked the High Commissioner to "explain himself or provide an explanation for such an indecent behaviour".