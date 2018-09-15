GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Pakistan Recalls Its UK Envoy Over 'Booze-Fuelled' Speech at London TV Awards Show

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, was purportedly drunk when he joined the Pakistani celebrities onstage during International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) at London's 2 arena on September 9.

News18.com

September 15, 2018
Pakistan Recalls Its UK Envoy Over 'Booze-Fuelled' Speech at London TV Awards Show
Pakistani diplomat Sahebzada Ahmed Khan is seen engaging in lighthearted banter with veteran actors at awards ceremony in London.
New Delhi: A video of a 'drunk' Pakistani envoy has gone viral on social media, prompting Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to recall the diplomat and seek a written explanation.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, was purportedly in an inebriated condition when he delivered a speech at International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) at London's 2 arena on September 9.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, the envoy also engaged in some 'light-hearted banter' with veteran actor-director Javed Sheikh. Other actors, including Ahsan Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Mehwish Hayat can be seen in the video. The audience can be heard laughing as Khan invites several popular faces to join him on stage.




'Dismayed' with the envoy's actions in public forum, Qureshi took to Twitter to announce that he has asked Khan to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation.




Pakistan Foreign Office also issued a statement, saying that Oureshi has asked the High Commissioner to "explain himself or provide an explanation for such an indecent behaviour".



| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
