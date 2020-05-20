WORLD

1-MIN READ

Pakistan Records 48 Deaths, 1,932 New Coronavirus Cases, Takes Total to 45,898

A rescue worker sprays disinfectant on closed shops at a market, after Pakistan started easing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Peshawar. (Reuters)

Sindh recorded 17,947 coronavirus cases, followed by Punjab at 16,685, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 6,554, Balochistan 2,885, Islamabad 1,138, Gilgit-Baltistan 556 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 133.

  • PTI Islamabad
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Pakistan recorded 1,932 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 46 fatalities during the last 24 hours, taking the total number infections in the country to 45,898 with 985 deaths, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 414,254 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, it said, adding that 13,962 examinations were done in the last 24 hours.

So far 13,101 patients have recovered from the virus, the ministry said.

Pakistan has started easing in phases the coronavirus lockdown and partially resumed its domestic air services.


