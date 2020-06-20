Pakistan Registers Record Single-day Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Cross 1,71,000-Mark

Pakistan on Saturday reported 153 coronavirus deaths, the highest spike in a single-day in the country, while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 171,000-mark, health officials said.







According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 171,665 after 6,604 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. The total death toll stands at 3,382 after 153 more deaths were registered.







The ministry said that 63,504 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.







Out of the total infection so far, Sindh has 65,163, Punjab 64,216, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 20,790, Islamabad 10,279, Balochistan 9,162, Gilgit Baltistan 1,253 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 803 infected patients.







There are 810 hospitals with COVID-19 facilities, with 6,980 patients admitted across the country, according to the ministry.







Meanwhile, the aviation ministry said that the permission for international flight operations would be subject to restrictions in light of the current COVID-19 scenario and implementation of health protocols.







Government of Pakistan has been pleased to authorise International Flight Operations to/ from All International Airports of Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat airports, with effect from June 20, 2020, 0001 PST, according to the statement by the aviation ministry.







The cargo, special and diplomatic flights would continue to be authorised as per procedure in vogue and adherence to the relevant applicable standard operating procedures would be mandatory for all airline operators.







The government on Wednesday announced a new policy for inbound passengers with a resolve to transport approximately 200,000 people within a month, the Dawn newspaper reported.







The implementation of the new policy will start from Saturday which the government said would bring significant enhancement in the capacity to bring back stranded Pakistanis from across the world.







On March 21, Pakistan suspended all international flight operations to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country