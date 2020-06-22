Pakistan Reports 4,471 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 1.81 Lakh; 89 Deaths Take Toll to 3,590

Pakistan's coronavirus cases jumped to 181,088 on Monday after 4,471 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, while 89 people died of the disease, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 3,590, the health ministry said.

Out of the total number of infections, Sindh reported 69,628 cases, Punjab 66,943, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 21,997, Islamabad 10,912, Balochistan 9,475, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,288 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 845 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Eighty nine people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total deaths to 3,590 in the country.

A total of 71,458 patients have recovered from the disease, it said.

The country has conducted a total of 1,102,162 tests, including 30,520 carried out during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases and deaths dropped in Punjab, one of the worst-hit provinces in Pakistan, on Sunday. A total of 1,523 new cases and 60 deaths were reported on the day as compared to 2,538 infections and 82 fatalities a day earlier.

In the provincial capital Lahore, which is worst-hit area in the province, 728 new cases were identified on Sunday as compared to 1,166 on Saturday.

However, experts say that it is just a one day drop and doesn't hold much significance unless there is a steady decrease in the number of cases over a longer period of time.