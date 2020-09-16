Pakistan Reports 665 New Cases of Coronavirus, Total Infections Climb to 303,089: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 665 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 303,089, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The Ministry of National Health Services said that four more people succumbed to the disease due to which the current toll stands at 6,393.

The data showed that the number of active patients was 5,936, the ministry said.

Sindh so far reported 132,591 cases, Punjab 97,946, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,140, Islamabad 15,984, Balochistan 13,690, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,297 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,441 cases.

Another 29,097 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total tests so far done in the country to 3,024,987.