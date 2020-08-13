Pakistan Reports 753 New Coronavirus Cases, Taking Country's Tally to 2,86,673

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Aug 13 Pakistan reported 753 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 286,673, the health ministry said.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported on its COVID-19 dedicated website that 10 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of total deaths to 6,139. So far, 264,060 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 783 were in critical condition.

Sindh reported the highest 124,929 cases, followed by Punjab with 94,865, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,947, Islamabad 15,323, Balochistan 12,044, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,402 and Pakistan occupied Kashmir 2,164. The authorities have performed 19,221 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done so far to 2,205,664 in the country.