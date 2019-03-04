LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pakistan Restores Samjhauta Express Services to Delhi As Bilateral Tensions Ease

The Samjhauta Express carrying about 150 passengers left Lahore railway station for India, Radio Pakistan reported.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Restores Samjhauta Express Services to Delhi As Bilateral Tensions Ease
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Lahore: Pakistani authorities on Monday restored the Samjhauta Express services between Lahore and Delhi, days after the train was suspended due to tense bilateral ties. The train departs on Monday and Thursday from Lahore.

The Samjhauta Express carrying about 150 passengers left Lahore railway station for India, Radio Pakistan reported.

The train, named after the Hindi word "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram