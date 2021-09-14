CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pakistan Restricts Unvaccinated People From Malls, Public Transport

Pakistan announced restrictions for people who remain unvaccinated from Sep 30. (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan has reported 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 27,000 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Pakistan’s planning minister has warned that people who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to work from offices after this month. In a televised message Tuesday, Asad Umar said unvaccinated people will also not be eligible to enter shopping malls, use public transport or to travel by air after the September 30 deadline.

Umar also asked people to keep social distancing in comments that came hours after Pakistan reported a steady decline in cases of coronavirus. Umar said about 52% of the adult population in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, had been vaccinated and other cities should also try to vaccinate at least 40% of their eligible population as soon as possible to avoid lockdowns and COVID-19 related restrictions.

first published:September 14, 2021, 17:12 IST