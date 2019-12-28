Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Rolls Out First Batch of Dual-seat Fighter Jets Manufactured in Collaboration with China

Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Aviation Industries of China Executive Vice President Hao Zhaoping were present on the occasion.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
File photo of Pakistan and China flags.

Islamabad Pakistan has rolled out the first batch of its indigenous dual-seat fighter jets, manufactured in collaboration with its all-weather ally China.

To mark the occasion, a grand ceremony was held at the Aircraft Manufacturing Factory in Kamra near Islamabad on Friday, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.

Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Aviation Industries of China Executive Vice President Hao Zhaoping were present on the occasion.

The first batch of eight dual-seat JF-17 aircraft was manufactured by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) in collaboration with the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC).

Air Chief Khan congratulated the PAC and the CATIC on completing the fighter jets in a record time of five months.

He said the serial production of the dual-seat variant was a landmark development for the JF-17 programme and a true manifestation of the everlasting Sino-Pak friendship.

Khan said the JF-17 Thunder was the backbone of the PAF.

Chinese Ambassador Yao said the JF-17 was a testimony of the friendship and mutual cooperation between China and Pakistan. The PAC and the CATIC also signed an agreement for co-production of Chinese commercial aircraft, the statement said.

