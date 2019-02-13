LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to Sign 8 MoUs During Prince Salman's Visit

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is scheduled to arrive on in Pakistan on Saturday on a two-day trip.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
A staff member raises Pakistan's flag in front of the Great Hall of the People in China (Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign at least eight MoUs during Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit to the country, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday.

Qureshi addressing media in Islamabad said that the two sides had done proper homework ahead of the visit, which will probably be the biggest trip by a Saudi royal, in terms of composition and number of entourage, in the history of relations between the two countries.

"We hope that at least eight MoUs will be signed during the high-powered visit," he said.

Saudi Arabia is our close and trustworthy friend and the relations with the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman will be improved further, he said.

He said that back-to-back visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia also helped to improve the bilateral relations.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
