CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » World » Pakistan Says 11 ISIS Militants Killed in Balochistan
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Says 11 ISIS Militants Killed in Balochistan

The ISIS militants were killed in an exchange of fire at a compound in the province's Mastung district on Monday night following a tip-off, according to the Counter Terrorism Department of the Balochistan police. (File photo/Reuters)

The ISIS militants were killed in an exchange of fire at a compound in the province's Mastung district on Monday night following a tip-off, according to the Counter Terrorism Department of the Balochistan police. (File photo/Reuters)

An official said that the militants were asked to surrender but they opened fire on the raiding party, leading to the exchange of fire in which 11 of them were killed.

Pakistan's counter-terrorism officials on Tuesday claimed to have killed 11 militants of the Islamic State terror group in the country's restive Balochistan province. The ISIS militants were killed in an exchange of fire at a compound in the province’s Mastung district on Monday night following a tip-off, according to the Counter Terrorism Department of the Balochistan police.

An official said that the militants were asked to surrender but they opened fire on the raiding party, leading to the exchange of fire in which 11 of them were killed. He said that the militants had come into limelight since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 31, 2021, 16:05 IST