Pakistan Detains 121 People, Takes Control of 182 Religious Schools in Crackdown on Militants

Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

Updated:March 7, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
Representative image
Islamabad: Pakistan has taken control of 182 religious schools and detained more than 100 people as it intensifies its crackdown on banned militant organisations, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

"Law enforcement agencies have taken 121 people under preventive detention as of today," the ministry said in a statement, adding that religious schools, hospitals and ambulances were taken over.

Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of Pulwama terror attack masterminded by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed.

Islamabad denies aiding militants and says its push against banned outfits is unrelated to the Indian and global pressure.
