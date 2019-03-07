English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Detains 121 People, Takes Control of 182 Religious Schools in Crackdown on Militants
Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.
Representative image
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan has taken control of 182 religious schools and detained more than 100 people as it intensifies its crackdown on banned militant organisations, the interior ministry said on Thursday.
"Law enforcement agencies have taken 121 people under preventive detention as of today," the ministry said in a statement, adding that religious schools, hospitals and ambulances were taken over.
Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of Pulwama terror attack masterminded by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed.
Islamabad denies aiding militants and says its push against banned outfits is unrelated to the Indian and global pressure.
"Law enforcement agencies have taken 121 people under preventive detention as of today," the ministry said in a statement, adding that religious schools, hospitals and ambulances were taken over.
Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of Pulwama terror attack masterminded by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed.
Islamabad denies aiding militants and says its push against banned outfits is unrelated to the Indian and global pressure.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rafael Nadal Wants Nick Kyrgios to Set Better Example
- Someone Needs to Tell Donald Trump 'Tim Apple' is Not the Tech Giant's CEO
- Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Posts an Adorable Wish
- Anushka Sharma is ‘Incredibly Nice’, Says Actress' Doppelganger Singer Julia Michaels
- 'Kalank' First Look Out, Karan Johar's Period Drama Generates Interest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results